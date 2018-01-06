Stratford High’s boys basketball team fended off a resilient Bunnell High lineup to earn an 82-66 win at a packed Needham Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday night.

Jack Ryan led the way for coach Tim Swaller’s Red Devils with 28 points, including a sparkling 12-of-13 from the foul line highlighted by a clutch 7-for-8 effort in the final quarter.

Mike August scored 16, Sean Carroll had 12 and Joe August added 10 for the Red Devils.

Max Edwards poured in 25 to lead Bunnell. Elijah Alexandre scored 14 and Josh Giannoni and Khalid Moreland both added 10.

The Red Devils built on a 36-27 halftime lead and, fueled by a 10-2 run to end the third quarter, carried a 54-41 advantage into the fourth.

After falling behind by as many as 14, coach Pat Yerina’s Bulldogs chipped away and got the deficit down to four at 65-61 on a pair Edwards free throws with 2:46 to play.

Bunnell got no closer despite scoring 25 in the final period.

Ryan had 15 rebounds and six assists. Carroll and Joe August had eight and seven rebounds, respectively.

Mike August and Joe August combined for five 3-pointers.

Edwards had 15 rebounds and Giannoni pulled down 12 rebounds.

Moreland had three assists. Alexandre came away with four steals.