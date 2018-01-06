Stratford Star

Girls basketball: Red Devils lose to Nighthawks

By Stratford Star on January 6, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Stratford High’s girls basketball team lost a 59-45 decision to Newtown High on Saturday.

Julia Torreso scored 19 points for Stratford.

Abby Anka had 10.

Stratford
Sydney Ritchie 0. 0-0. 0. Sam Perley 1 1-2  3 . Keryna Upchurch 2 1-2  5  Cora Martonak 2 4-5 8  Julia Torreso 6 4-6 19 Abby Anka 2 4-6 10 Maddie Perley 0 0-0 0  Kaylee Davidson 0 0-0 0 Serena Mbachiantum 0 0-0 0
Totals.  13  14-21   45

Newtown
Calin Wilson  2 0-0 6 Rylee Mulligan 4 0-0 9 Ali Kelleyer 1 1-2 3 Cardine Stubs  2 0-0 4 Cyliah Wilson 4 0-2 10 Carlie Smith 3 0-0 7 Rebeca Alicea 0 0-2 0 Jackie Matthews 1 0-0 2 Niki Draea 4 0-0 10 Kiara smith 1 0-0 2 Griffith Staubly 0 0-1 0 Amy Sartitter 3 0-0 6Totals    25    1-7  59

3 point field goals
Newtown  Wilson 2 Mulligan 1 Wilson 2 Smith 1 Dreea 2
Stratford  Anka 2  Torreso  3

Newtown     13    11     25     10     59
Stratford      5      11     8        21    45

Related posts:

  1. Girls basketball: Newtown tops Stratford
  2. Girls basketball: Nighthawks defeat Bulldogs in SWC
  3. Cross country: Stratford’s Ryan Duffy leads Red Devils
  4. Girls basketball: Bunnell High defeats Stratford High

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Wrestling: Bunnell Bulldogs fall to Masuk Panthers Next Post Boys basketball: Stratford Red Devils stave off Bunnell
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress