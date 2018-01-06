Stratford High’s girls basketball team lost a 59-45 decision to Newtown High on Saturday.
Julia Torreso scored 19 points for Stratford.
Abby Anka had 10.
Stratford
Sydney Ritchie 0. 0-0. 0. Sam Perley 1 1-2 3 . Keryna Upchurch 2 1-2 5 Cora Martonak 2 4-5 8 Julia Torreso 6 4-6 19 Abby Anka 2 4-6 10 Maddie Perley 0 0-0 0 Kaylee Davidson 0 0-0 0 Serena Mbachiantum 0 0-0 0
Totals. 13 14-21 45
Newtown
Calin Wilson 2 0-0 6 Rylee Mulligan 4 0-0 9 Ali Kelleyer 1 1-2 3 Cardine Stubs 2 0-0 4 Cyliah Wilson 4 0-2 10 Carlie Smith 3 0-0 7 Rebeca Alicea 0 0-2 0 Jackie Matthews 1 0-0 2 Niki Draea 4 0-0 10 Kiara smith 1 0-0 2 Griffith Staubly 0 0-1 0 Amy Sartitter 3 0-0 6Totals 25 1-7 59
3 point field goals
Newtown Wilson 2 Mulligan 1 Wilson 2 Smith 1 Dreea 2
Stratford Anka 2 Torreso 3
Newtown 13 11 25 10 59
Stratford 5 11 8 21 45