Despite falling 48-24 to visiting Masuk of Monroe in a Saturday morning match rescheduled from two days earlier due to snow, Bunnell High’s wrestling team had some encouraging signs.

In the 120-pound division, Mike Amorando pinned Masuk’s Luke LaRiviere in 1:22 after a couple of two-point takedowns and a LaRiviere one-point escape.

“He’s having a great season so far,” Bunnell coach Sean Sloat said of Amorando. “He comes out aggressive, he does his job, does what he has to do — comes in, gets his pin and gets out.”

That was Bunnell’s lone victory not earned via forfeit. Masuk won three bouts via pinfall and two by decisions.

“I’m happy with how we wrestled today. The close matches didn’t go our way,” Sloat said.

At 145, Sean Abner earned two takedown points and one point with an escape before being pinned by Curtis Fedorko in 3:30.

Last year’s match between Abner and Fedorko ended faster.

“He did a lot better against him this year, so he’s showing improvement,” Sloat said.

At 152, Matt Soars was competitive and took his opposition, Jason Lobdell, the distance before losing a decision.

In the 170 weight class, Sean Romero gave Rodolfo Matthews a good test, scoring two points in the third period on a reversal, before losing a decision.

“That was a match that could have gone either way. It was back and forth. His matches are always fun to watch,” Sloat said of Romero.

Junior Josh Lisi, at 132, wrestled his first match — not only for the Bulldogs, but at any level for that matter. Lisi got pinned by Masuk senior Tori Gambino in 1:55.

“He did really well. He went up against a tough wrestler from Masuk. He’s a rugby player and he’s got an athletic background. He picks things up quickly,” said Sloat, adding that Lisi stands to be a top competitor next winter if he continues to work hard.

Lisi said his experience of playing rugby is beneficial to being on the mats for a variety of reasons, and notes that there are several overlapping characteristics between the sports.

“It teaches me balance,” he said of a way in which wrestling can help with rugby. “In rugby you have to get low around the player’s knees. You need a lot of endurance in wrestling. Rugby’s non-stop too so there are a lot of similarities.”

The Bulldogs visit Weston on Monday, Jan, 8, starting at 6 p.m.