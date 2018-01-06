Stratford High School has scheduled a dinner in honor of Bob Baird’s retirement as Stratford High School athletic director.

The celebratory banquet will be held at Stanziale’s Restaurant located at 595 Main Street in Stratford on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m.

Anyone wishing to attend the banquet may contact Erica Ayala ([email protected]) or Jackie Sherrick ([email protected]) at Stratford High School to order tickets.

Tickets are $30.

Checks should be payable to Stratford High School.

Tickets can also be purchased in the Stratford High School main office during regular school hours.

The deadline for ordering tickets is Jan. 11.

Baird has served as athletic director at Stratford High School since 1998.

Prior to that he was an athletic administrator at the University of Bridgeport. He also spent twenty years early in his career as a sportswriter and editor with the Connecticut Post.

He has served as general manager of the Stratford Brakettes since 1988.