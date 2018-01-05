Police: Woman found at inn lied about abduction

An Iowa woman found duct taped in a Stratford motel room falsely told police officers that she was being held against her will, according to Stratford Police.

Capt. Frank Eannotti said officers were called on Wednesday to a reported possible abduction incident at the Honeyspot Motor Inn. Police said a woman was found in one of the rooms and was bound with duct tape. Police said the woman had been reported missing from Iowa on New Year’s Eve.

Eannotti said during the investigation, the woman claimed she had been abducted. Eannotti said officers later discovered that she left Iowa voluntarily and the claim that she was held against her will was not true. Once all interviews were done, a man the woman as with was released, Eannotti said.

No other information was made available on Friday. The investigation is continuing, Eannotti said, and no charges have been filed.

The name of the woman was not released.

