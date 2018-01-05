Stratford Star

Police: Woman found at inn lied about abduction

By Stratford Star on January 5, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 1 Comments

An Iowa woman found duct taped in a Stratford motel room falsely told police officers that she was being held against her will, according to Stratford Police.

Capt. Frank Eannotti said officers were called on Wednesday to a reported possible abduction incident at the Honeyspot Motor Inn. Police said a woman was found in one of the rooms and was bound with duct tape. Police said the woman had been reported missing from Iowa on New Year’s Eve.

Eannotti said during the investigation, the woman claimed she had been abducted. Eannotti said officers later discovered that she left Iowa voluntarily and the claim that she was held against her will was not true.  Once all interviews were done, a man the woman as with was released, Eannotti said.

No other information was made available on Friday. The investigation is continuing, Eannotti said, and no charges have been filed.

The name of the woman was not released.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story. 

Related posts:

  1. Fire badly damages Porter Street home on Wednesday
  2. Man hit by car on Saturday
  3. Boat catches fire at Dawn Drive home
  4. Police looking for machete-wielding robber

Previous Post Movie Menu: Castaway, Under the Tuscan Sun, Deliverance, Goldfinger and more Next Post Meditation classes offered regularly at Trumbull Library
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • No Transparency Joe

    I miss hearing those bogus comical calls at the Honeyspot Crack House since Joe McNeil blocked the radio transmissions to be non transparent just like the past and current administration is in Town Hall and to make the public less safe by not knowing what’s going on in our neighborhoods. Hopefully it will back fire and there will be a big lawsuit by a taxpayer who is injured because they don’t know what’s going on and walks into a dangerous situation. Or maybe the police need help looking for a bad guy and the scanner people wont know to help as in the past. “The mission of Stratford PD is to make the public less informed and less safe by hiding the truth” – Chief Joe McNeil.

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress