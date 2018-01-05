Stratford Star

Youth mental health first aid training course

By Stratford Star on January 5, 2018

Town of Stratford Community Services and Stratford Partnership for Youth and Families is co-sponsoring Youth Mental Health First Aid Training Friday, Feb. 2, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Birdseye Municipal Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, Stratford. The course is open to the public.

Youth Mental Health First Aid is an internationally recognized course that gives the skills needed to help a young person developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis. The First Aid is given until appropriate help is received. During this 8 hour interactive training, adults in the community who interact with adolescents and teens learn:

  • The prevalence of mental health disorders impacting youth.
  • The potential warning signs of the most common mental health disorders.
  • A 5 step action plan to assist youth in crisis.
  • Resources available to help someone with a mental health problem.
  • Risk and protective factors that can impact a youth’s mental health and resiliency.

Training includes a three year YMHFA certification (must attend entire 8 hours), YMHFA manual, handouts, meals and refreshments. Training is free of charge for Town of Stratford and Stratford Board of Education employees. Fee for Stratford residents $10; non-residents $35. Checks are made payable to Stratford Community Services, 468 Birdseye Street, Stratford, CT 06615 and must be received by Jan. 26, 2018. Space is limited.

To register call Stratford Community Services at 203-385-4095 or email Marge Mariconda at [email protected]

