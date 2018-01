A wind chill advisory remains in effect for the tri-state area through 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6.

“On the backside of a strong winter storm, strong west to northwest winds will combine with an arctic airmass to produce dangerously cold wind chills,” the National Weather Service said 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5.

Wind chill values will be as low as -10F to -20F.