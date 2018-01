Stratford Probate Court Judge Kurt Ahlberg will be speaking to the AARP Stratford Chapter at the Stratford Baldwin Center, 1000 West Broad Street on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 1 p.m.

The topic will be “In the Event of My Death,” which will include an explanation of the procedures which are necessary upon the death of a loved one. Following the presentation, Judge Ahlberg will answer questions from the audience.

The public is invited.