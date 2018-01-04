Stratford Star

Genesis Torres MVP in WCSU’s tourney victory

By Stratford Star on January 4, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Western Connecticut State University’s Genesis Torres earned Valuable Player after knocking down a pair of 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the Colonial’s 75-71 victory over Maine Maritime Academy in the championship game of the Hat City Tournament at Feldman Arena on Dec. 30.

A sophomore guard out of Stratford High, Torres scored six of her seven points in the final 2:06 of the title game.

She had five rebounds and three steals, as WCSU improved to 7-4.

Torres scored 15 points to go with nine rebounds, seven assists and seven steals in the Colonial’s 118-68 first-round victory over Newbury College.

