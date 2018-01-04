Stratford schools to remain closed on Friday

Stratford Star

January 4, 2018

Stratford Public Schools will be closed on Friday at town crews continue clearing snow and ice from town roads.

Superintendent Janet Robinson said Thursday that schools will remain closed “for safety concerns with roads and sidewalks.”

Robinson said the closure will also postpone a vote by the Stratford Education Association, which represents district teachers, on whether to take two furlough days at the end of the school year.

Stratford schools were closed on Thursday due to the snowstorm, which is expected to leave at least eight inches of snow on the ground before it ends late Thursday night.

