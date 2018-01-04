Kudos to Stowers for her Christmas spirit

To the Editor:

I would like the residents of Stratford to know that the Christmas spirit is alive and well at Franklin School, one of Stratford’s finest. Every year, Principal Sherrod McNeill, Assistant Principal, Pat Horan, head secretary, Maureen Strazzeri, all Franklin staff and the Stratford community gather together to celebrate the Christmas spirit of giving.

Gifts are donated by staff across the district, and residents. Then the magic happens. Students who attend the Christmas fair are able to select a number of presents to give to their family members. Volunteers arrive to help the students select and wrap presents. It takes so many volunteers with goodwill in their hearts to make this event a success.

One amazing volunteer, Kathryn Stowers, has been at the core of this event for many years. She goes above and beyond in her contributions including, collecting gifts, organizing gifts, setting up tables, and preparing meals, desserts and drinks for all the volunteers. Not only is this an amazing feat in and of itself, she travels from her home in Florida with her family in tow to accomplish this.

Four generations of Kathy’s family have attended Franklin School. Franklin School is dear to Kathy’s heart. Thank you, Thank you Kathy. We love you.