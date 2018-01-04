Town officials: Stay off the roads as snow falls

As snow continues falling and wind blows heavily, town officials are cautioning drivers to stay off the roads.

Michael Downes, chief of staff to Mayor Laura Hoydick, said on Thursday morning that Public Works Department trucks are doing their best to keep up in cleaning roads that have been covered by the snowfall.

“High winds and low visibility are a challenge,” he said.

Downes said that Stratford officials are echoing Gov. Dannel Malloy’s caution in urging residents to stay off the roads.

“We are urging, as the Governor has, that if residents do not need to drive that they please stay off the roads in these conditions,” Downes said.

Stratford town offices, Stratford schools and the Stratford Library are closed today due to the storm.

