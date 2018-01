The Holy Name Society of the Holy Name Of Jesus Church will sponsor a pasta dinner on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 5:30-7 p.m., in the parish hall at 50 College Street, located behind the church at 1950 Barnum Avenue, (Rt 1), Stratford.

The dinner includes pasta, meatballs, salad, bread, dessert, coffee, tea, and soda.

A free-will donation will be accepted. All proceeds will go to benefit church stained glass window restoration.

For more information, contact Paul Scioletti at 203-377-2397.