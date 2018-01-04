Support effective leadership for Democratic Town Committee

To the Editor:

On Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. at Stratford High School, all registered Democrats in Stratford have an opportunity to elect a new Stratford Democratic Town Committee. There will be two slates of people who are willing to serve on town committees that will be presented.

One slate was created by the current leadership of the SDTC. Under that leadership, the town council went from majority to minority Democrat. Rather than seven Democrats and three Republicans on the Town Council, there are now three Democrats and seven Republicans. The current leadership encouraged outrageous postings on Facebook that often cyberbullied elected Democrats. The current leadership has created a slate of persons to serve on the SDTC for the next two years that includes persons currently suing the town and a number of persons who have posted on Facebook outrageous statements. To be on that slate, one needed to state support for Stephanie Phillips and her failed leadership. If that slate is elected, it will be an embarrassment.

Out of a desire for a sane, calm, and effective Stratford Democratic Town Committee, a number of Democrats have gotten together and created a better slate, which includes Democrats who are elected officials, serve the town on boards and commissions, are leaders in their professions and jobs, and are labor leaders. It is a slate of people who are deeply committed to seeing the town progress. Our slate of nearly 80 people includes persons known in the Stratford community who are your friends and neighbors.

Please join me, and many others, to restore our local Democratic party with the dignity, integrity, and respectability it deserves.