Stratford will see a lot of the white stuff falling from the skies today as a major snowstorm is in progress over the town and the rest of the state.

Snow can make for some interesting photos. So we’d like to see your best snow shots today. Send them to Star Editor Melvin Mason at [email protected]. Be sure to tell us who’s in the picture.

You can also contact us with weather-related closings, postponements and cancellations, which we will update on our website.