Stratford native seeking kidney transplant

The family of a former Stratford resident is hoping some friends from his hometown will be able to save his life with a kidney transplant.

Patrick Pantalone, who now lives in Simsbury, is in need of a healthy kidney in order to improve his failing health, said his mother, Pam.

Patrick Pantalone suffers from IgA nephropathy, also known as Berger’s disease. It’s a kidney disease when IgA, or immunoglobulin A, lodges in the kidneys, leading to local inflammation. Over time, that inflammation can hamper the ability of a person’s kidneys to filter wastes from the blood. According to the Mayo Clinic, IgA nephropathy progresses over many years, but the course of the disease in people can remain uncertain. Some people with IgA nephropathy develop end-stage kidney failure.

Pam Pantalone said her son, now 38 years old, was diagnosed with kidney failure nearly four years ago and had to get artificial veins in his arms.

As a child, Pat said, Patrick suffered from Stevens-Johnson syndrome, a rare and serious disorder affecting the skin and mucous membranes. That illness, she said, led to these issues. Patrick graduated from Stratford High School in 1997.

Patrick’s wife Marisol Pantalone said her husband has to undergo dialysis treatment two to three days a week for five to six hours at a time. The dialysis is needed to clean his blood and to clear out extra fluids if he drinks too much.

The illness and treatments leave Patrick tired, Marisol says, which is confusing and upsetting to their young children.

“It’s tough to talk to a 9-year-old [their son Alessandro] who doesn’t understand why. He can’t play with the kids and he’s always tired. It takes a toll on all of us,” Marisol said. “[The kids] don’t know why he’s sick.”

Pam Pantalone is just as frustrated.

“He can’t eat a lot and he can’t do things with his kids,” said Pam, who visited her son and family from Florida for Christmas. “He can’t have a normal life. I felt like if a few people knew about it, someone might offer to be a donor.”

Pam said her son has been on the kidney waiting list for about three years.

“It’s really bad. It’s getting down to that he needs a kidney,” she said. “A lot of people have been tested, but they [doctors] are pretty particular. A lot of people have been tested and they’re not right.”

Pam said the ideal candidate for a kidney donor would have O-positive blood and not have high blood pressure.

Anyone interested in being tested to be a match for Patrick Pantalone is asked to call the Hartford Hospital Transplant Program at 860-972-4219. An online referral form can be filled out by clicking here.