Stratford Town Hall, other buildings closed Thursday for snow

Stratford Town Hall and other town facilities will be closed on Thursday ahead of a significant snowstorm.

Mayor Laura Hoydick announced on Wednesday that Town Hall and other town buildings will be closed on Thursday in anticipation of snow and chilly weather.

The town had already announced a parking ban, which went into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Residents are asked to park vehicles either off the street altogether, or on the “odd” side of the street.

The town’s fire, police and EMS departments are fully staffed and operational. In the case of an emergency, residents should call 911.

The Stratford Public Works Department is fully staffed and prepared with equipment and supplies. The department has approximately 77 pieces of equipment, including several pay loaders, for storm cleanup operations. Stratford is expected to get between six and nine inches of snow and snowfall will begin shortly after midnight Thursday

Michael Downes, chief of staff to Mayor Hoydick, said it could take up to 48 hours after the snow stops falling to clean all streets in town.

Stratford Public Schools announced earlier in the day that schools would be closed on Thursday.

