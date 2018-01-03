Stratford Star

Stratford schools closed Thursday for snowfall

By Melvin Mason on January 3, 2018 in Lead News, News, Schools · 1 Comments

Stratford Public Schools will be closed on Thursday as the town and the rest of Connecticut brace for a major snowstorm.

Schools Superintendent Janet Robinson made the decision on Wednesday afternoon to cancel Thursday’s classes. Stratford joins other school districts and towns from all over the state in announcing closures ahead of expected heavy snowfall. Most of the state is expected to get at least six inches of snow on Thursday.

Stratford town officials are still waiting to decide if Town Hall and other town buildings will be closed.

Know of any snow-related closings or cancellations? Let us know so we can let Stratford know. Email us at [email protected] 

About author
Melvin Mason

Melvin Mason


Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

  • Kenny

    Does this mean we are 1/2 way to saving that $700,000 that Robinson says she needs? A couple snow days and the 50 teacher jobs will be saved

