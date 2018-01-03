Democrats are hypocrites in criticizing tax plan

To the Editor:

I am writing in reply to the front page article in the Stratford Star about our Democratic Congressional delegation’s reaction to the tax reform package recently passed and signed into law.

About six months or so ago, a politically-deranged madman attempted to assassinate a number of Republican congressmen who were practicing for a baseball game. Following this incident, elected Democrats, including members of our congressional delegation, solemnly lined up on front of TV cameras to pledge their commitment to ending political hate speech, including ceasing to demonize policy differences with Republicans. At the time, I recall thinking, “yea, right. This restraint will last about six minutes.”

So when your article quoted U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal as characterizing the tax reform bill as ”an abomination,” I was hardly surprised he broke the Democrats’ pledge not to demonize policy differences. But I will say this – the Democrats’ polling data must be showing they are ‘getting traction’ by convincing voters to hate their neighbors, for keeping more of the fruits

of their own labor. Politicians and their celebrity stooges who say, in effect ”hate your neighbor for getting a bigger tax break than you” are encouraging people to break the 10th Commandment, “Thou Shalt Not Covet Thy Neighbor’s Goods.”

Two items about the opposition to tax reform stand out. After eight long years, Democrats suddenly have become deficit hawks, worried about a mountain of debt being passed onto future generations. In 2008, presidential candidate Barack Obama characterized passing this debt on as irresponsible and immoral, but once in office, President Obama and the Democrats characterized Tea Party activists, who wanted to stop a mountain of debt from crushing future generations, as terrorists, hostage-takers, and extremists.

Finally, in my opinion, much of the 2017 rally in the stock market was based on the hope that a Republican president and Congress would lower corporate tax rates to make the U.S. more competitive globally. Had the Democrats succeeded in blocking tax reform, I think the stock market would have collapsed, taking down 401(k) balances with it, hurting people of all income levels.