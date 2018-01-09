From the mind that brought us The Handmaid’s Tale, Netflix bring’s Margaret Atwood’s chilling mystery Alias Grace to the screen.

Alias Grace is Atwood’s fictionalized account of the 1843 murders that led to the real Grace Marks being sentenced to life in prison at the age of 16 for the murders of her employer, Thomas Kinnear, and his housekeeper, Nancy Montgomery.

The Netflix series begins with psychiatrist Dr. Simon Jordan, played by Edward Holcroft, interviewing the famed murderess Grace Marks to determine whether she should be pardoned for her part in the murders for being insane at the time of the crime. The series follows the story of how an Irish immigrant came to be at the home where Kinnear and his housekeeper were brutally murdered in 19th-Century Canada. Through their conversations Dr. Jordan is faced with determining if Grace is innocent of the crimes or a cunning killer. In his quest to understand Grace and her story, Dr. Jordan finds himself ensnared in her mystery. Each episode begins with a foreboding quote before taking the viewer into the shadowy rabbit hole of Grace’s life: arriving in Canada, her previous work, her time in the asylum and the abuses she faced along the way.

Sarah Gadon shines in the role of Grace Marks, the curious woman who can’t recall the murder she was imprisoned for committing. Gadon vacillates brilliantly between portraying a demure, fragile girl and a bone-chilling murderer.

The series also stars Anna Paquin, Zachary Levi and Rebecca Liddiard.

Alias Grace has six 45-minute episodes. Fans of The Handmaid’s Tale are sure to enjoy another dark Atwood creation. Looking for something similar to Alias Grace? Gone Girl follows the murder investigation of Amy Dunne, starring Rosamund Pike and Ben Affleck. Ingrid Bergman stars in Gaslight as a young heiress who appears to be losing her mind after the death of a relative.