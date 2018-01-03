Stratford Star

By Stratford Star on January 3, 2018

To the Editor:

As we look to rebuild the Democratic Party, we need to stand firm by our values and ideals. We cannot be a middle-of-road party anymore. Now more than ever, we need to stand by the middle class, working families, seniors and veterans of this town.

If you dislike the latest round of Republican tax increases and the proposed unprecedented layoffs of teachers in Stratford, as well as the biggest Republican tax cut for the rich in American history, the worst is yet to come. What’s past is prologue.

If you believe in the power of our democracy and our collective ability to affect change, please stand with us as the loyal opposition to hold our government accountable.

If you believe in an inclusive America and the American Dream, please join us in rejecting all forms of hate and bigotry. Let us show those who hate that love is more powerful.

If you are a registered Democrat in Stratford, please vote for me and our Democratic candidates at the Democratic Town Committee caucus on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at Stratford High School.

As we look ahead to the new year, we are grateful for the blessings of liberty. We know that we are stronger together. We hold the key to change. We are the masters of our destiny.

Bieu Tran

  • Kenny

    Bieu why do you even bother? Didn’t you already loss an election.?The Stratford Republicans have that young Bill Cabral going up for Laura Hoydick’s old house seat.nBill is only 77, still employed and he has Town Council and BoE experience under his belt. He is also Treasurer of the Stratford Republican Town committee along with : nnLouis A. DeCilio, ChairmannLin A. Scheck, Vice ChairwomannWilliam O Cabral, TreasurernBarbara Aldrich, SecretarynnAnd his wife Carol is the Town Council Clerk right now.nnDo you really think the Dumocrats can complete pleeeeeeeeeze. Pack up your tent.nJoe Paul left, Len Petruccelli became a Republican. Bieu you should talk to Lou DecIlio and become a Republican too.

