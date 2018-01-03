Stratford holiday refuse schedule

The Sanitation Division of Public Works will be working on Monday, Jan. 15, Martin Luther King Day to provide uninterrupted collection of refuse and recycling. The transfer station on Watson Boulevard will be closed Jan. 15.

Refuse cans must be the standard 32-gallon capacity container. Garbage contained in the larger 45-gallon capacity will not be collected.

Stratford now offers single stream recycling. To find a list of rules, visit townofstratford.com or call the Public Works office at 203-385-4080 Monday through Friday.