Stratford Star

Stratford holiday refuse schedule

By Stratford Star on January 3, 2018 in Community, News · 0 Comments

The Sanitation Division of Public Works will be working on Monday, Jan. 15, Martin Luther King Day to provide uninterrupted collection of refuse and recycling. The transfer station on Watson Boulevard will be closed Jan. 15.

Refuse cans must be the standard 32-gallon capacity container. Garbage contained in the larger 45-gallon capacity will not be collected.

Stratford now offers single stream recycling. To find a list of rules, visit townofstratford.com or call the Public Works office at 203-385-4080 Monday through Friday.

Related posts:

  1. Stratford holiday refuse schedule
  2. Stratford holiday refuse pick-up schedule
  3. Labor Day refuse schedule
  4. Good Friday refuse, recycling and yard waste schedule

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Literacy center offers volunteer tutor training
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress