Literacy Volunteers is offering volunteer tutor training classes in English as a Second Language (ESL) and Basic Literacy courses.

Tutor training classes in Milford will be held at Fannie Beach Community Center, 16 Dixon St., from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 31, Feb. 7, 14 and 21.

Tutor training classes in Stratford will be held at the Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. in spring 2018.

Volunteer tutors will learn techniques to assist Basic Literacy and ESL students with dialogue, listening comprehension, oral fluency, phonics, reading comprehension and writing skills. No previous teaching experience is required. All prospective tutors will be interviewed in advance. For further information, call the literacy office between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 203-878-4800 or stop by the Stratford Library satellite office on Mondays, 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to noon and 3 to 5 p.m.

People interested in working with students preparing for their General Equivalency Diploma (GED) examination, or those who prefer to help adult students with basic literacy skills, may call the center’s office to schedule an orientation meeting.

Literacy Volunteers is part of the ProLiteracy network of adult basic education and literacy programs. ProLiteracy is working with its member programs to raise awareness of available ESL services.

“Non-English speakers in the U.S. can fall behind in education or employment in an already challenging job market,” said David C. Harvey, president and CEO of ProLiteracy. “Language barriers can also prevent them from understanding important financial, educational, health care, employment or legal rights issues. By raising awareness of our members’ ESL programs, adults in need will know where to find resources that can help them gain skills to address everyday matters.”

For more information on Literacy Volunteers of Southern CT’s ESL and other volunteer programs, visit lvsct.org or call 203-878-4800.

About ProLiteracy

ProLiteracy, based in Syracuse, N.Y., champions the power of literacy to improve the lives of adults and their families, communities and societies. It works with adult new readers and learners and with local and national organizations to help adults gain the reading, writing, math, computer and English skills they need to be successful.

ProLiteracy advocates on behalf of adult learners and the programs that serve them, provides training and professional development, and publishes materials used in adult literacy instruction. ProLiteracy has 1,200 member programs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and works with 125 nongovernmental international agencies. For more information, go to NewReadersPress.com.