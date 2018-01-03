Stratford Star

Democrats should reject ‘destructive’ behaviors at caucus

By Stratford Star on January 3, 2018 in Letters · 6 Comments

To the Editor:

On Wednesday Jan. 10, all Stratford Democrats are invited to attend the 2018 Democratic Caucus at 7 p.m. at Stratford High School to select the Stratford Democratic Town Committee to lead the Democratic Party for the next two years.  This election will be a turning point in the DTC future.  

I am asking for your support to select the team presented by myself and the DTC Executive Board: Harold Watson, Ken Bishop, Steve Raguskus, and Immacula Cann. Our slate of 83 people is committed to calming the rhetoric and divisiveness that we have endured, focus on issues and good policy, and work together.  Furthermore, we need to respect the party and be willing to listen to others, embrace diversity, and welcome new people, especially progressives.  More importantly, we are committed to elect Democratic candidates and promote the values of the Democratic party with pride.

We anticipate an “alternate” DTC slate will be presented by people who supported the Republican candidates in the last election and who are trying to overlook the overwhelming primary loss of their candidate.  Many will remember that they supported former DTC chairman / mayoral Democratic candidate Lenny Petruccelli, who recently switched to become a Republican, and former councilwoman Beth Daponte, who publicly endorsed the Republican slate and insulted the South End. These people want to disrupt the current leadership, sow distrust to “prove” their narrative of disarray and incivility within the Democratic Party.

January 10 is when we will reject these behaviors as destructive to the Democratic Party, and take a higher, more purposeful role to fight an impending Trump agenda through our municipal, state and local governments.  It has already begun with the threats to our school educators, reductions in health care, and a new tax code that drastically hurts the taxpayer.  We need your help to bring together as many like-minded Stratford Democrats to attend and vote for our slate.

Stephanie Philips

Stratford Democratic Town Committee Chairwoman

Related posts:

  1. LETTER: Stratford Democrats offer plan for town budget
  2. LETTER: Democrats annual picnic to get out the vote
  3. LETTER: Election lessons from Scripture
  4. Gresko supports Philips for mayor

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post UPDATE: Wind, snow could cause power outages tonight, tomorrow Next Post Greens Farms Academy wrestlers at Prep Slam
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Jessica Hunt

    She’s right you know. If the other slate wins, there will be no true democratic party in Stratford. The alternative slate is only there to continue the status quo.

    • Jessica Dopey

      Is this the same Jessica Hunt who has a foul mouth and was banned from other sites?

  • Hypocracy at it’s Finest

    Stephanie is a true hypocrit. Can she explain why she supported Republican Candidate Mark Dumas, who quit costing taxpayer money on a special election? Or can she explain her support for Republican Mitzy Antezzo? Or how about her campaign finances, where it shows 80% of her money coming from outside our town. Never mind the “names” of those questionable characters.

    • Lorraine Cecile Benoit Calzett

      i never supported any republican voted for you and have been a chair of a ;large city committee and worked on every presidential and other demcorat campaign I can remember. i have never in my life been treated with such disrespect and disdain as you have treated me and others in this party we love. You have been nothing but self serving and have done nothing in your 37 years for this town.You suddenly got involved when you thought you could become mayor and that is a travesty to democrats everywhere who have contiouslyy been involved with and fought for democratic principles and values. Shame on you for your pompous attitude. You drive Lexuses and go on luxury vacations and don’t pay taxes and yet claim to be a real person down and dirty with all of us the leader of the party so many of us love. Your divisive nature and lack of acceptance of all democrats will continue to be your downfall and you will never be elected with your attitude. You and you alone have fractured this party and caused so many of us democrats harm wit the election of this Republican group.

  • #Malloymustgo

    Stephanie, can you explain your support for our Dan Malloy and how you support his cuts to Stratford and your budget cutting our BOE by $21 million dollars?

    • Danny Cook

      I wish that she would and after that for her to go away.

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress