Democrats should reject ‘destructive’ behaviors at caucus

To the Editor:

On Wednesday Jan. 10, all Stratford Democrats are invited to attend the 2018 Democratic Caucus at 7 p.m. at Stratford High School to select the Stratford Democratic Town Committee to lead the Democratic Party for the next two years. This election will be a turning point in the DTC future.

I am asking for your support to select the team presented by myself and the DTC Executive Board: Harold Watson, Ken Bishop, Steve Raguskus, and Immacula Cann. Our slate of 83 people is committed to calming the rhetoric and divisiveness that we have endured, focus on issues and good policy, and work together. Furthermore, we need to respect the party and be willing to listen to others, embrace diversity, and welcome new people, especially progressives. More importantly, we are committed to elect Democratic candidates and promote the values of the Democratic party with pride.

We anticipate an “alternate” DTC slate will be presented by people who supported the Republican candidates in the last election and who are trying to overlook the overwhelming primary loss of their candidate. Many will remember that they supported former DTC chairman / mayoral Democratic candidate Lenny Petruccelli, who recently switched to become a Republican, and former councilwoman Beth Daponte, who publicly endorsed the Republican slate and insulted the South End. These people want to disrupt the current leadership, sow distrust to “prove” their narrative of disarray and incivility within the Democratic Party.

January 10 is when we will reject these behaviors as destructive to the Democratic Party, and take a higher, more purposeful role to fight an impending Trump agenda through our municipal, state and local governments. It has already begun with the threats to our school educators, reductions in health care, and a new tax code that drastically hurts the taxpayer. We need your help to bring together as many like-minded Stratford Democrats to attend and vote for our slate.

Stephanie Philips