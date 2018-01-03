Over six inches of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph could cause power outages in southwestern Connecticut creating a dangerous situation as very cold temperatures continue.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Fairfield County Wednesday night through Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3.



The Weather Service issued a statement that applies to Southwestern Connecticut, New York City and Nassau County, Long Island: Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are likely, with higher amounts in excess of 6 inches possible.

