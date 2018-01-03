Stratford Star

Stratford property transfers: Dec. 26-29

By Stratford Star on January 3, 2018 in Community, News, Property Transfers · 0 Comments

Property transfers from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29.

55 Terrill Road: HSBC Bank USA National Association to Stephen Shapiro for $185,000.

1620 Peters Lane: April Markovics to Jorge L. Medina Perez for $425,000.

253 Greenfield Ave.: Migdalia Diaz to Federico Lopez for $244,000.

27 Hillside Terrace: Javier and Richele V. Ortiz to Will G. Kesler for $259,000.

80 Swanson Ave.: Terry M. Bates to Melissa Moreno for $295,000.

60 Putney Chapel Way: Winthrop Woods Developers LLC to Clarence Griffin for $585,000.

275 Peace St.: Christopher Nadhazi to Cedar Ridge Construction, a Limited Liability Company for $50,000.

555 Light St.: Latisha Muniz and Karen Mendenhall to Marisol Feliciano for $227,900.

370 Henry Ave.: Joseph R. Petreycik to Jaime T. Granja for $186,000.

161 Hamilton Ave.: Solix Inc to JR Moreira Realty LLC for $85,000.

40 Rockaway Ave.: Haiyu Huang to Daniella Rousseau for $165,000.

420 Maple Oak Drive: Maple Oak Reserve LLC to The Salce Companies for $390,000.

838 Woodend Road: Karen Stone to Osa Heating & Cooling LLC for $450,000.

83A River Bend Road: Nicholas G. Newell to Scott Hibson for $190,000.

200 Watson Boulevard: Watson Boulevard Development Limited Partnership to 200 Watson LLC for $3,500,000.

 

