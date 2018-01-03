Stratford Star

Parking ban announced ahead of snowfall

Stratford has announced a parking ban ahead of anticipated snowfall on Thursday.

Michael Downs, chief of staff to Mayor Laura Hoydick, said the ban will go into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday and will be in effect until further notice. Parking will be allowed on the odd side of any street.

Stratford and the rest of Connecticut are expected to receive between five and nine inches of snow on Thursday. Snowfall is expected to start early Thursday morning.

Know of any snow-related closings or cancellations? Let us know so we can let Stratford know. Email us at [email protected] 

