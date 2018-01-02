The Stratford High girls basketball team lost to visiting Joel Barlow, 61-36, in an SWC contest on Tuesday.

Abby Anka scored 16 points to lead the way for the Red Devils (2-2, 0-1 SWC).

Julia Mullin scored 14 points for Barlow (4-3, 1-0 SWC).

Stratford

Sydney Ritchie 0. 0-0. 0, Sam Perley 0 0-0 0, Keryna Upchurch 4 1-2 9, Cora Martonak 1 0-2 2, Julia Torreso 2 3-4 7 Abby Anka 6 3-6 16, Maddie Perley 0 0-0 0 Kaylee Davidson 0 0-0 0, Serena Mbachiantum 1 0-0 2

Totals 14 7-11 36

Barlow

Julia Shapiro 3 0-0 6 Scotland Davis 5 0-0 11 Lisi Chapin 0 1-2 1 Emily Grob 4 0-1 9 Annie Tamallanca 6 0-2 12 Julia Mullin 6 2-4 14 Kinsey Colby 2 1-2 5 Rachel Colby 2 1-2 5 Rachel Wagner 0 1-2 1 Emma Corazelli 0 2-2 2

Totals 26 7-15 61

3 point field goals

Barlow Davis 1 Grob 1

Stratford Anka 1

Barlow 17 17 16 11 61

Stratford 10 14 7 5 36