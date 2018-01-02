Stratford Star

Barlow defeats Stratford

By Stratford Star on January 2, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Stratford High girls basketball team lost to visiting Joel Barlow, 61-36, in an SWC contest on Tuesday.

Abby Anka scored 16 points to lead the way for the Red Devils (2-2, 0-1 SWC).

Julia Mullin scored 14 points for Barlow (4-3, 1-0 SWC).

Stratford

Sydney Ritchie 0. 0-0. 0, Sam Perley 0 0-0 0, Keryna Upchurch 4 1-2 9, Cora Martonak 1 0-2  2, Julia Torreso 2 3-4  7  Abby Anka 6 3-6 16, Maddie Perley 0  0-0  0 Kaylee Davidson 0 0-0 0, Serena Mbachiantum 1 0-0 2

Totals 14   7-11   36

Barlow

Julia Shapiro 3 0-0 6 Scotland Davis  5 0-0 11  Lisi Chapin  0 1-2 1  Emily Grob  4 0-1 9 Annie Tamallanca  6 0-2 12 Julia Mullin 6 2-4  14 Kinsey Colby  2 1-2 5 Rachel Colby  2 1-2 5 Rachel Wagner  0 1-2 1 Emma Corazelli  0 2-2 2

Totals 26   7-15   61

3 point field goals

Barlow  Davis  1   Grob  1

Stratford Anka 1

Barlow   17   17   16   11 61

Stratford 10   14   7   5    36

Related posts:

  1. Girls basketball: Lady Red Devils lose to Barlow
  2. Girls basketball: Stratford needs one more victory
  3. Girls basketball: Masuk edges Stratford in OT
  4. Girls basketball: Newtown tops Stratford

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Artists sought to display their works
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress