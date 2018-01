Josephine Kissel, formerly of Stratford, passed away on December 8, 2017 in Toledo, Ohio.

She was predeceased by her husband, Edwin Kissel, USAF.

Survivors include nieces, Kyle Dunn-Perkins, Alexandra Woods, Leslie Shaw and nephew, Dale Korey and several great nephews of New York.

Memorial and Interment will be held in Spring 2018 in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Stratford.