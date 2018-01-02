Stratford Recreation Department programs for youth and adults

Stratford Recreation Department, Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, 203-385-4052, townofstratford.com/recreation.

Aquarobics

Low-impact aerobics class performed in shoulder-depth water for adults only runs Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 8-March 7, 8-8:45 p.m., at Flood Pool. $70 for 16 classes. Registration is through Jan. 5 at townofstratford.com/recreation.

Flood Pool

Flood Pool will be closed until Jan. 8. It also will be closed Jan. 15, 18 and 23. Open swim and lane laps are on Monday and Wednesday, 8-8 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 7-8 p.m. Adult swims are Tuesdays, Thursday and Friday, 8-9 p.m. and Saturday, 1-2 p.m. Open swims on Saturdays, 2-3 and 3-4 p.m. Adult fee is $2, youth 18 and under and seniors 62 and over $1.

Saturday swim lessons

The Stratford Recreation Department offers Red Cross swim lessons on Saturday mornings from 9-noon, at Flood Pool. Registration is Saturday, Jan. 6, 9:30-10:30 a.m., at the Recreation Office, 468 Birdseye Street and will continue through Jan. 10 or until full. All levels for ages 4-18 may register online at townofstratford.com/recreation. Enter your user id and password, click on Flood Pool and pick the correct level, add to your cart and pay by any major credit card. For additional information call 203-385-4052. Fee is $45 for half hour classes and $50 for one-hour classes for eight sessions. Classes begin Jan. 13.

Winter beach walk

The next in the series of Stratford Recreation Department sponsored Nature Walks is Saturday Jan. 13, from 9-11 a.m., at Long Beach. Meet Connecticut Master Wildlife Conservationists at Long Beach parking lot for an informative walk and greet the migrant birds. The walk is free, but registration is required at the Recreation Department Office at 468 Birdseye Street or online at townofstratford.com/recreation. Registration is through Jan. 11.

Camelot, The Musical

The Stratford Recreation Department and 1639 Theatricals presents Camelot, The Musical by Lerner and Loewe on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 12 and 13, at 7 p.m., at Johnson Academy Auditorium. The family friendly show brings the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table to life featuring local adults and youth.

Tickets, at $10 at the door and $8 adults, $7 seniors in advance, are on sale through Jan. 11, at 468 Birdseye St., townofstratford.com/recreation or call 203-385-4052.

Camelot is presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI). All performance materials also are supplied by MTI.

Franklin after-school program

The Stratford Recreation Department after-school program for Franklin program runs Monday-Thursday, 3:15-4:30 p.m. Children will have the opportunity to do homework, as well as activities such as games, crafts and special events. Children will meet in the gymnasium. There is no after-school program when school is closed due to inclement weather or on scheduled half days. This is a free program and children must be registered to attend. They also are free to leave on their own at anytime once they sign out. There is no after school program Dec. 22-Jan. 1. Re-opens Jan. 2, 2018. For more information, parents may call 203-385-4052.

Pacific Northwest & California

Eight day trip to Pacific Northwest and California, features Seattle, Mt. St. Helens Visitor Center, Portland, Columbia River Gorge, Portland Spirit Cruise, Newport, Redwood National Park, Eureka, San Francisco and more. The trip departs on April 22 and returns April 29, 2018, and includes 10 meals with six breakfasts and four dinners and will fly out of a New York Airport.

Volunteer program for teens

Stratford Recreation is looking for youth interested in volunteering. Teens in or entering grades 8-12 are eligible. The department offers a variety of programs during the school year that can utilize youth volunteers. Opportunities include after school sports, learning programs, and special events throughout the year. Our volunteers must fill out an application and go through an interview. The application may be found on the website or in the guidance departments at the middle and high schools.

Birdseye Complex

Birdseye Complex Recreation Center with gym is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 3:15-5:15 p.m. for grades 3-6 and 4-5:45 p.m. for grades 7-8 with a variety of activities scheduled in the game room, cafeteria and gym. The center will open the week of Oct. 2.

Birthday parties

Stratford Recreation Department offers a variety of themed birthday parties. Contact the Recreation Office for reservations and complete details. Birthday parties are held on Saturdays and select Friday evenings. All parties are private and include trained party staff. There is no double booking for any party.

Karate

Stratford Recreation Department is offering karate classes for ages 4-adult for residents and nonresidents. Superior Karate offers a family discount; Chris Sansonetti, 203-556-8154, superiorkarate.net.

Men Open Gym

Adult Men’s Open Gym at Birdseye Complex runs Tuesday nights from 7:30-9 p.m. The open gyms are for Stratford residents only. Registration and ID are required.