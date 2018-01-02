Cabral plans to seek state rep seat

The first candidate to replace Laura Hoydick as the 120th District state representative has thrown his hat into the ring.

Bill Cabral announced on Tuesday that he will seek the state seat vacated by Hoydick. Hoydick stepped down from the state post after winning the mayoral race last November. Her resignation, announced last week, became official on Tuesday morning.

Cabral, a Republican, previously served on the Town Council and was a former chairman of the Board of Education.

“In these challenging financial times, Stratford demands a representative who understands the relationship between state and municipal government and how policy and budgetary decisions made at the capitol impact services here — from schools and senior programs to public safety and road repair,” Cabral said in a statement. “Laura served that role well, and I’m hopeful for the opportunity to continue her record of passionate, thoughtful representation.”

Cabral said in a statement that he will file his campaign paperwork this week and will seek the Republican nomination during a party caucus that will be held soon.

“I’ve done my best to live up to the underlying spirit here in Stratford, where people do whatever they can to help friends and neighbors,” Cabral said. “Those opportunities are what I enjoyed about serving on the school board and town council, and I want to continue to work for others — this time as their next state representative.”

Cabral mentioned what has been happening in Hartford as his reason for running, criticizing Gov. Dannel Malloy and Democrats who he said have approaches that are “far afield from the principles followed by middle class families” in Stratford.

“It’s been frustrating to watch the governor and his supporters in the legislature install tax hikes only to watch our state decline into an even worse position,” Cabral said. “Connecticut is losing jobs as its once robust economy flounders, and the governor’s funding cuts are placing tremendous pressure on communities such as Stratford.”

Cabral is the first person to declare his intentions to run for the vacant state representative seat. Democrat and former Town Council member Scott Farrington-Posner had pondered making a run, but decided shortly before Christmas that he would not run.