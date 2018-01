Kelley Meier, MPH, health educator and MRC Unit Coordinator at the Stratford Health Department will discuss opioid problems in Stratford including history, statistics, recognizing an overdose and the use of Narcan Thursday, Jan. 11, from noon-1 p.m., at the Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street.

Patrons are invited to bring a bag lunch; water, coffee, tea and dessert provided.

For more information, visit stratfordlibrary.org or call 203-385-4162.