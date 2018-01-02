Stratford Star

Stratford Cat Project holds cat adoption events

By Stratford Star on January 2, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News · 0 Comments

The Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive Saturday, Jan. 6 and Feb. 3, from 11-3, at Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane, Stratford; and Saturday, Jan. 20, from 11-3, at Petco, 340 Grasmere Avenue, Fairfield.

SCP needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast cat food, Friskies Surf N Turf dry food, Purina One dry food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop. 

For more information, email [email protected].

Related posts:

  1. Stratford Cat Project holds adoption events, meeting
  2. Stratford Cat Project holds cat adoption events, meetings, fund-raiser
  3. Stratford Cat Project holds meetings, adoptions, tag sale fund-raiser
  4. Stratford Cat Project holds tag sale, adoption events, meeting

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post National Weather Service: Coldest air mass of the season to arrive this weekend; snow Thursday Next Post Stratford Library hosts discussion on opioid crisis
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress