An arctic air mass will keep temperatures below 10 degrees in Fairfield County Tuesday, Jan. 2, according the National Weather Service.

With prolonged exposure to the cold weather, residents could face frostbite and hypothermia, the weather service said.

“Particular care will be needed for the homeless and elderly populations,” said meteorologist Nelson Vaz in a press release Monday, Jan. 1.

Vaz noted that the cold weather wasn’t going anywhere.

“Another shot of arctic air for Friday into the weekend,” he said. “This has potential to be the coldest airmass of the season, with widespread wind chills of -10 to -20 degrees early Friday and Saturday morning.”

And there’s snow in the forecast, too.

Vaz said that there’s potential for a light accumulating snowfall Wednesday night into Thursday night is increasing.

“Eventual impacts will depend on the track of an intense low pressure system which remain uncertain, however there currently is a low chance for at least 6 inches of snow accumulation,” he said.

The Danbury area is expected to get two to three inches of snow. Bridgeport is forecast to get three to four inches of snow.

Stay tuned for updates at theridgefieldpress.com