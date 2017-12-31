Since 1949 Stratford Little League has been serving the community by helping youth learn the fundamentals of baseball, while encouraging teamwork and good sportsmanship all while having fun.

SLL offers baseball/softball for ages ranging from 4 to 13 years old.

Winter is officially here and with the temperature getting colder we are heating the month of January up with our Winter Special with a $10 discount for all divisions.

This discount would be an addition to our yearly sibling discounts if you have more than (1) child playing.

Walk-in registration dates at Sterling House (2283 Main. St.) are Saturday, Jan. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 5 to 8 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 8, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, Feb. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, email us at [email protected] or call us at 203-450-4633.