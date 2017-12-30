The Bunnell High wrestling team defeated Harding High, 36-24, at the Law Duals in Milford.

The Bulldogs lost to Farmington, Notre Dame of West Haven, Daniel Hand and Law.

“Sean Romero went 3-2 for the day at 170 pounds,” Bunnell coach Sean Sloat said. “Against Farmington, he was losing by points after the first period and came from behind to win 12-11 in a very close back and forth match. He won by pin at the end of the second period against Law and he won by pin against Harding.

“Erick Cruz went 4-1 for the day at 182 pounds. He received a forfeit against Farmington and then lost a very close 3-2 match against Hand. After that he went on to dominate the rest of his matches with a win by pin against Law in 46 seconds, a pin against Notre Dame in the second period, and a forfeit against Harding.

“Matt Soares went 3-2 for the day at 152 pounds. He lost his first two matches of the day, but then finished strong by pinning his opponents from Jonathan Law and Notre Dame and receiving a forfeit against Harding.

“Also getting wins were Sean Abner at 145 pounds with a pin against Harding, Frank Mahar at 132 pounds with a forfeit against Farmington, and Julian Dematteo with a forfeit against Harding.”

Bunnell will host Masuk High on Thursday.