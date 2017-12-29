Mike August twice went to the line and made a pair of free throws in the final minute, when the Stratford High boys basketball team defeated Westhill of Stamford, 73-66, in the consolation round of the Merit Insurance Classic at the Needham Gymnasium on Friday.

“Mike made some big shots there at the end,” Stratford coach Tim Swaller said after the Red Devils improved to 3-1. “Our guys shoot them every day, but in big moments it really counts.”

Westhill was down 54-39 when the final period began, but used its defense to slow the Red Devils and drew within 67-64 with 1:02 remaining.

August, who was Stratford’s player of the game after he finished with 22 points, then hit two freebies.

The Vikings answered and it again was a one-possession game.

With 40 seconds left, August was fouled and the 5-foot-8 junior drained both shots.

Westhill had the ball with 20 seconds left when John Bike forced a turnover.

Jack Ryan hit one of two foul shots with 13 seconds remaining.

August was 8-for-8 from the line, 4-for-4 down the stretch.

Ryan finished with 12 points, Sean Carroll 11, Joe August 10 and Aaron Christy nine.