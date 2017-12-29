Stratford Star

Boys basketball: Bunnell Bulldogs defeat Masuk High

By Stratford Star on December 29, 2017

Bunnell High defeated Masuk High, 69-50, in the consolation round of the Hardwood Holiday Classic in Ridgefield on Friday.

Maximus Edwards, with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, had a triple-double for coach Pat Yerina’s Bulldogs.

Khalid Moreland scored 15 points.

Josh Giannoni had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Derrick Gyimah had seven points, Elijah Alexander six and Julio Carmona six.

Bunnell took a 19-9 lead after one quarter and led 29-20 at the half.

The Bulldogs took a 43-29 lead into the final period.

