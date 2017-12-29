Three people were injured in a crash that resulted in the closure of Stratford Avenue near Eleanor Street Friday, Dec. 29.

Police said a vehicle headed west on Stratford Avenue struck a parked car around 1:15 p.m. Around 4:40 p.m. police said the road is expected to be closed until the accident reconstruction team has completed its investigation.

Police said three people in the moving vehicle were taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. Police said there was no update on their condition.