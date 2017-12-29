Hoydick resigns state representative seat

Mayor Laura Hoydick has resigned from her seat as a state representative.

Hoydick submitted her resignation letter on Friday to Secretary of State Denise Merrill, according to a statement. Hoydick’s resignation takes effect on Jan. 2.

Hoydick said prior to the Nov. 8 town elections that she would resign as 120th District state representative if she won the mayoral race. Hoydick, a Republican, defeated Democrat Stephanie Philips and petitioning candidate Sandra Zalik to become the first woman to hold Stratford’s top office.

“It has been a great honor and pleasure to serve the people of the 120th District for the past seven years,” Hoydick said in a statement. “As I have pledged, I will now be focusing my full and undivided attention on my duties as mayor of this great town. We have many issues and projects of great importance to our residents and we have already begun the hard work ahead of us all.”

Hoydick also resigned her post as executive director of the Stratford Chamber of Commerce earlier this month.

In her state seat, Hoydick served as deputy Republican Leader as well as Ranking Member of the Energy and Technology Committee.

The vacancy in the 120th District seat will prompt a special election at a date to be determined by Gov. Dannel Malloy. The last special election for a state seat was held in February 2016. Democrat Joe Gresko defeated Republican Susan Barksdale to win the 121st District seat. Gresko succeeded Rep. Terry Backer, who died in December 2015.

