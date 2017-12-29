Stratford Star

Laundromat damaged in Thursday afternoon fire

A Stratford laundromat sustained extensive damage in a fire on Thursday afternoon.

Fire Marshal Brian Lampart said firefighters were called to the Soap Box at 1344 Main St. at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday for a report of flames shooting through the roof of the business. Firefighters worked for more than an hour in freezing temperatures to bring the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

Lampart said the fire damaged much of the attic space and the roof. The building sustained enough damage that business there is temporarily on hold until repairs can be made. Lampart said a cause has not yet been determined.

Milford firefighters were called to assist with extinguishing the fire and the Bridgeport Fire Department assisted Stratford Fire with station coverage.

