Bunnell High was without a lead in its Shelton Girls Basketball Holiday Tournament consolation game with East Hartford for 31 minutes and 44 seconds on Thursday night.

But Amanda Zdru came away with a mid-court steal and converted it into three-point play with 15 seconds remaining. Her layup and foul shot made the difference in a wild 49-47 win over East Hartford.

“It feels good. It gets me going,” said Zdru, who scored 16 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Bunnell was behind 10-3 after one quarter of play and trailed 22-16 at the half.

East Hartford went up 33-25, but the Bulldogs scored six points in a span of a minute late in the third capped by Jasmine St. Clair’s drive making it a two-point contest.

East Hartford carried a 35-31 lead into the fourth, and added to it, going up 43-32 with 5:11 to play. Just when it looked as if the Bulldogs missed their chance to get over the hump, they chipped away.

“It was sloppy, but I’m proud of them,” Bunnell coach Cheri Eleazer said. “We got some key rebounds.”

After Kelly Hylton made a pair of foul shots, Maura Kelly stole the inbound pass and scored as the Bulldogs trimmed the lead to seven.

Zdru answered an East Hartford foul shot to make it 44-38, and a Bunnell steal led to another Zdru bucket bringing the deficit back to four with 3:52 to play. A St. Clair steal and layup made it 44-42 with 3:07 left.

“We always had a chance. It’s just a matter of when you get momentum and when you come to play,” said Bunnell captain Hannah McLaughlin, who scored two points and got to some key rebounds. “It came down to rebounding and boxing out.”

Down 45-42, Bunnell pulled to within a point on Kristin Zack’s mid-range shot from straight away. It was 45-44 with 2:26 left.

East Hartford was ahead 47-44 when Bunnell put together its last rally.

Zdru scored to draw Bunnell within a point, Zack had a steal, and Kelly forced a jump ball as the Bulldogs battled and overcame some late turnovers and missed shots.

“We had a slow start. We needed to box out more. When we make shots it gets us pumped up and we play harder,” Zdru said.

Zack, who earned All-Tournament team accolades, had 11 points.

St. Clair had nine, and Brianna Ramos added six for the Bulldogs.

Bunnell was 14 of 19 from the foul line. East Hartford shot 20 of 26 from the charity stripe.