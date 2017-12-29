Stratford Library hosts talk on CT during the American Revolution

Stratford Star

December 29, 2017

Broadside Soliciting Recruits for the Continental Army, ca. 1775. —Connecticut Historical Society

The Stratford Library’s Sunday Afternoon Talks series continues Sunday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m. with “Connecticut During the American Revolution: Provision State & Arsenal of the Revolution.” Guest speaker Eric Chandler will present a free PowerPoint talk with Q&A to follow.

This presentation reviews the importance of Connecticut and those whose actions proved significant during the eight years of conflict.

Speaker Eric Chandler is retired from a more than 30 year career as an underwriter for a leading land title insurance company. He has been involved in American Revolutionary War Living History since 1974. He has portrayed infantry, light infantry, whale-boat raider and mounted and dismounted dragoons. He currently is serving his third term as a member of the Norwalk Historical Commission.

More information is available at stratfordlibrary.org or 203-385-4162.

