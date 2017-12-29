Stratford Library hosts talk on CT during the American Revolution

The Stratford Library’s Sunday Afternoon Talks series continues Sunday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m. with “Connecticut During the American Revolution: Provision State & Arsenal of the Revolution.” Guest speaker Eric Chandler will present a free PowerPoint talk with Q&A to follow.

This presentation reviews the importance of Connecticut and those whose actions proved significant during the eight years of conflict.

Speaker Eric Chandler is retired from a more than 30 year career as an underwriter for a leading land title insurance company. He has been involved in American Revolutionary War Living History since 1974. He has portrayed infantry, light infantry, whale-boat raider and mounted and dismounted dragoons. He currently is serving his third term as a member of the Norwalk Historical Commission.

More information is available at stratfordlibrary.org or 203-385-4162.