Stratford student earns award

Hannah Pancak of Stratford, assistant director of campus life for student centers and student involvement at Quinnipiac University, was named this year’s recipient of the David A. Ross New Professional Award from the National Association for Campus Activities. She received the award recently at the National Association Activities’ Northeast Regional Conference.

The David A. Ross New Professional Award is presented annually to an individual who has made significant contributions to the National Association of Campus Activities through their volunteer work and a commitment to excellence in service to their member institution.

“I am extremely fortunate to work in the field of higher education, where I can say I love what I do every day,” said Pancak. “To be recognized for my work as a new professional is exciting and motivating. It is a reminder that hard work pays off.”

Pancak, who joined Quinnipiac in 2017, was previously the assistant director of student activities and campus union at Springfield College. She has a master’s degree in counselor education and a bachelor’s degree in hospitality and tourism from Central Connecticut State University.