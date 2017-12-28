Online options for local tax payments available

The Mayor’s Office would like to remind Stratford taxpayers that there are several options available for paying your local property tax bills that will keep you from waiting in line to pay in person at the Tax Collector’s Office in Town Hall. Online payments are available on the Town’s website at TownofStratford.com.

Electronic check: Using the electronic check option, taxpayers can pay their bill with an additional $1 fee for the full transaction.

Credit card: Taxpayers can pay with a credit card, incurring an additional fee of 2.95% of the transaction amount.

Debit card: There is flat fee of $4.95 for taxpayers choosing to pay with a debit card.

As of Jan. 2, 2018, all branches of People’s Bank will also be accepting Town tax payments for no additional fee.

For those still choosing to pay their taxes in person at Town Hall, a row of marked parking spaces has been reserved for the convenience of taxpayers. These spaces will be available as a convenience to taxpayers until Feb. 1, 2018.

Prepayment to take advantage of order to preserve the federal income tax deduction (the SALT deduction) that becomes capped in income year 2018:

Prepayment of the January half of Connecticut property tax bills in December appears to be a lawful way to take advantage of the expiring deduction. Similarly, pre-payment of supplemental motor vehicle tax bills that are legally due now may also be a lawful way to increase the SALT deduction on 2017 federal taxes. However, this office does not give tax advice, and it is recommended that taxpayers consider seeking professional advice based on their individual tax situations.

In consideration of the New Year holiday, the Tax Collector’s Office will be open on Friday, Dec. 28, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., (all other Town Hall Offices will close at 1 p.m.).

Additional information is available by contacting the Tax Collector’s Office at 203-385-4030, or emailing [email protected]