More cooperation in 2018

It certainly seemed as thought 2017 was a longer year than usual. Plenty of political bickering in town, throughout the state and all over the country. Yes, 2017 had only 365 days like normal, but you could be forgiven for thinking another 20 days or so was mysteriously tacked on.

Plenty of things happened in Stratford in 2017. There is a new mayor in Laura Hoydick. We have a new Town Council with some familiar names in James Connor and Ken Poisson as well as holdovers Greg Cann, Wali Kadeem and David Harden. We have changes in other town boards and commissions. We have new members of the Board of Education and they have a lot on their plate already. And there’s also a townwide budget in place, though not everyone is pleased about who’s getting what. That’s normal because everyone has different thoughts and ideas.

So Stratford will head into 2018 with some new faces in old places. Hopefully, Stratford can focus on putting differences aside and working together. It may take plenty of conversation and quite a few disagreements. But we’d imagine that much of the town wants to see its town officials, decision makers and residents working together to improve this town. So let’s have a healthy exchange of ideas and hear everyone out before key decisions are made. That includes hearing from new voices and not just the “regulars” who speak before Town Council or write letters to these pages. New perspectives are healthy and should be encouraged.

There’s much to be done in Stratford and we are sure Stratford would prefer to talk about success and cooperation instead of discord and frustration.

Happy New Year, Stratford.