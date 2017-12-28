Stratford High’s wrestlers had a taste of multiple-match postseason activity with an early-season visit to Trumbull High.

Stratford fell 42-18 to Bunnell, 36-29 to New Haven and 78-5 to Trumbull, but the Red Devil grapplers gained valuable experience against a combination of experienced and lesser-seasoned opponents.

Stratford coach Dan German said going against some of the state’s top wrestlers, including Trumbull’s squad, gives his grapplers a glimpse of what is ahead in regular-season tournaments as well as in the postseason.

“You will meet them eventually, somewhere, if you keep winning,” German said. “Any time you get out on the mats it’s a good experience.”

Bruce Hines, in the 182-pound weight division, pinned two of his three of his opponents, including Bunnell’s Jacob Lucas. He won via pin in just 15 seconds against his New Haven counterpart, Eduar Perez. He won a 21-5 decision over Trumbull’s Gabe Laguardia.

Hines had a two-point takedown and three near fall points in the first period against Laguardia, a reversal and eight near fall points in period two, and a takedown, reversal, and three more near-fall points in period three.

Sean Meisel, at 113 pounds, pushed Trumbull’s Brandon Neri-Jacobs into the second period before being pinned.

The Eagles won three bouts via fall, and Stratford forfeited 10 bouts.

Tanner Mitchell, at 126, won via fall in 1:02, against New Haven’s Stanlov Rakov.

“It’s good conditioning for your body,” Mitchell said of competing in a trio of matches in one day. “If you can beat some of these people it gives you confidence for the rest of the year. Being a small school here it makes you an underdog which I enjoy.”

Hines said while each grappler has their own style, schools tend to compete in similar ways and that it was interesting to face different techniques.

“It helps you learn more moves, see different types of wrestling,” Hines said. “We’re more about shooting for takedowns, and New Haven was more headlocks. Trumbull is more cradle, more of a grind and pound. The more people you wrestle the more you open up your field of moves and different things to try.”

Stratford will compete in the Milford Duals at Jonathan Law Saturday at 9 a.m.