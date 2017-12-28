Rochelle Buchanan placed fifth in the 50 breaststroke with a time of 43.66 in Eastern Connecticut State University women’s swims meet with Plymouth State and Western New England.

A freshman out of Bunnell High, Buchanan was eighth in 100 breaststroke (1:37.48) and ninth in the 50 breaststroke (42.83) in wins over Bridgewater State and Regis College.

A political science major, Buchanan is also competing in 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays for coach Maureen Fahey’s Warriors who are midway through the season with seven more meets coming up in the spring 2018 semester.

“Ro is off to a good start,” Fahey said. “Her enthusiasm shows during practice and I look forward to seeing what she can accomplish this season.”

A member of the swim team for all four years at BHS, Buchanan participated in outdoor track for three years and indoor track during her senior year. She primarily swam the 50 freestyle and participated in relays for the Bulldogs, and was a junior swim captain.

In track, she won conference award for placing fourth in shot put. Buchanan received the Sportsmanship Award in swimming and received the Most Improved Award in track.

A year ago, the Warriors won six of eight dual meets, equalled their best Little East Conference Championships finish (second) and placed seventh — their tenth straight Top 10 finish — at the NEISDA Championships.