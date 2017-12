The Bunnell High boys basketball team lost to Bassick High, 100-75, in the first round of the Ridgefield Tournament on Wednesday.

Maximus Edwards scored 27 points, Josh Giannoni 18 and Khalid Moreland 16 for coach Pat Yerina and his Bulldogs. The trio were 24-for-32 from the foul line.

Bassick was led by Jace Darby.

Box score

Bunnell 13 14 30 18 75

Bassick 23 30 35 12 100