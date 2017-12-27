Bunnell High’s wrestling team competed against host Trumbull, natural rival Stratford and New Haven on Saturday morning.

The Bulldogs earned a 42-18 victory over Stratford and had some standout individual performances during the matches.

Mike Amorando at 126 pounds went 2-1 pinning his opponent from New Haven in 40 seconds and Stratford in 1:26.

Julian DeMatteo at 138 also went 2-1 by pinning his opponent from New Haven in 4:35 and winning via a forfeit against Stratford.

Also getting wins vs Stratford were Frank Mahar at 132 by forfeit, Sean Abner at 145 by pin in 1:00, Matt Soares at 160 by forfeit, Tyree Hall at 195 by forfeit and C.J. Falotico at heavyweight by forfeit.

“We have a young team and lack experience, but it’s a tough group of athletes and they get better every day as the season progresses,” Bunnell head coach Sean Sloat said. “We are focusing more on improving as individuals and growing the program. There is a lot of work to do, but the future looks bright for Bunnell wrestling.”

Bunnell gained some good mat experience against Trumbull, which won each weight division.

Sloat knows a thing or two about Trumbull wrestling. He was a standout at Trumbull High who graduated in 2003 and went on to coach youth wrestling in that town.

“It’s kind of cool to be back here,” Sloat said. “I coached a lot of these guys when they were in middle school. For our guys to go against these experienced wrestlers it’s helping them. I tell them you have to outwork them, push the pace and take them out of their element.”

Win or lose, in multiple team events, teams gain experience that stands to help them in the postseason. Some of the grapplers compete in both JV and varsity bouts.

“They can have four, five matches to day, and that’s going to get them better prepared for SWCs and states at the end of the season when you’ve got to win four of five matches,” Sloat said.

Amorando, a team captain, said. “This type of event, it makes you react more under pressure. Something like this builds the mental aspect of going to the big tournaments.”

The matches pay dividends for the younger wrestlers, including those on the JV team.

James DePina, a first-year Bunnell JV wrestle, believes facing multiple opponents in a competition is helpful.

“It helps build my confidence a little. It’s a good experience because it helps my endurance and shows me how to face bigger guys,” said DePina, who weighs 132 pounds but bumps up a weight class to 138.

Sloat’s team was shorthanded on Saturday due to some injuries.

Bunnell will visit Milford on Friday for the Law Duals beginning at 9 p.m.